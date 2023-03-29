Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

INTERVIEW: Shreveport nursery owner offers tips for starting a home garden

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Spring is here and so is your opportunity to start gardening.

In Louisiana, there is such a long growing season, and with inflation keeping produce prices sky high, why not try your hand at your own little garden?

On Tuesday, March 28, KSLA spoke with Jennifer McGimsey, owner of Akin’s Nursery in Shreveport, about tips to start small as a home gardener.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
4 people shot in Minden
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
15 shot, 1 killed after violent weekend in Shreveport
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
One person found shot on Fairfield Avenue
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Bossier City police investigating domestic incident that led to shooting

Latest News

Handling trauma & addressing mental health after violence
Handling trauma & addressing mental health after violence
LSU Health Shreveport doctor awarded grant to further study cardiac arrest
INTERVIEW: LSU Health Shreveport doctor awarded grant to study cardiac arrest
Mississippi Strong
MISSISSIPPI STRONG: Donate to help victims of Miss. tornado
Handling trauma & addressing mental health after violence
Mental health professional addresses impact of trauma after recent violence