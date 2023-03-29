Getting Answers
INTERVIEW: LSU Health Shreveport doctor awarded grant to study cardiac arrest

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest strikes nearly 1,000 people each day. And out of those that occur annually in the U.S., only 8% to 10% survive, and that’s when cardiac arrest is treated by emergency medical personnel.

Among those who actually do survive, half of those patients don’t return to their previous quality of life. On Tuesday, March 28, KSLA spoke with Dr. Hui-Chao Lee, an assistant professor at LSU Health Shreveport who is breaking ground in cardiac arrest research.

Dr. Lee has been awarded a sizable grant to continue his research.

