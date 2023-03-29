Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

GRAPHIC WARNING: Animal rescue in Bossier offering reward for info on person who beat cat with baseball bat

Graphic Warning
Graphic Warning(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Port City Cat Rescue in Bossier City is offering a reward for information on the person(s) responsible for the severe beating of a cat that resulted in the cat being euthanized.

A volunteer with the group brought the story to KSLA’s attention Wednesday, March 29. She says the group was contacted Sunday about a cat that was found on the ground at Clifford Almond Community Playfield bleeding heavily; the cat had a severely fractured jaw. Some of the cat’s teeth were found on the concrete next to it.

Port City Cat Rescue is looking for information on who beat the cat pictured above with a...
Port City Cat Rescue is looking for information on who beat the cat pictured above with a baseball bat.(Megan Vogt, volunteer with Port City Cat Rescue)
Port City Cat Rescue is looking for information on who beat the cat pictured above with a...
Port City Cat Rescue is looking for information on who beat the cat pictured above with a baseball bat.(Megan Vogt, volunteer with Port City Cat Rescue)
Port City Cat Rescue is looking for information on who beat the cat with a baseball bat.
Port City Cat Rescue is looking for information on who beat the cat with a baseball bat.(Megan Vogt, volunteer with Port City Cat Rescue)

The cat was immediately taken to an emergency vet, who confirmed the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma. Given the cat was found at a baseball field, the vet suspected it was beaten with a baseball bat. The cat’s injuries were too severe to repair, and the vet had to euthanize the cat.

The volunteer with the animal rescue group says they’ve posted flyers and contact the Bossier City Police Department about the incident. The group is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information about the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with info should call Megan Vogt at 318-344-6455, or Lory Kowaleski at 318-458-8531.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport mayor responds to criticism that he’s failing the Black community
The items pictured above were reportedly seized during the arrest of Myron Lawson, DOB: 7/16/2000
22-year-old arrested in drug bust near Hollywood & Jewella
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
Mayor of Minden speaks on recent gun violence
FULL INTERVIEW: Caddo DA on recent violent crime
Criminal Justice Reform
Proposed Louisiana bill would make criminal and juvenile case info more accessible in three parishes
Emilia Tambunga, 7
Woman who lost mother & daughter in Ozona wreck addresses how immigration played a part in their deaths