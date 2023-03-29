THE GOOD STUFF: Ryder’s Roses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There may be nothing more painful than getting over the loss of a child.

Ryder Kade Vosbury (Vosbury Family)

But one young couple has found a way to help themselves and others while honoring their late son, Ryder.

For Daniel and Shelby Vosbury, little moments, like spotting cardinals in the tree next to their home, help them navigate through and around the pain of losing their child. The couple’s son, Ryder, had just turned 4-months-old when he died... and they’re still not exactly sure what happened.

Daniel and Shelby Vosbury (KSLA)

But now, the couple has a calling, and they’re helping others travel this same painful path.

Tonight on News 12 at 10, find out how the couple is honoring Ryder’s memory.

