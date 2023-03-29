Fracking noise again an irritant for some Dixie Garden residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It sounds like you’re standing next to a jet engine. That’s how one Dixie Garden resident describes the fracking noise she says she hears almost every night from a drilling site near her home.

Tammi Rider said the last time this happened was in September, but now it’s picked back up.

“So much noise is happening in our neighborhood that we can’t live in peace.”

Another resident said the noise, which started back up last week, usually happens at night.

“I’m not able to sleep. I’ve tried earbuds. I’ve tried everything,” Connie Williamson said. “It sounds like someone parked a train next to our house and the engine is running.”

Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young said he’s received several complaints and has met with people who work at the drilling site.

“We had a meeting with them on Friday of last week and we were told the problem would have been solved by now. But I’ve been receiving a continuous stream of complaints, especially at night when people are trying to sleep.”

Young said he wants to help change a parish law to reduce noise levels for drilling sites near residences.

“If they could bring it back down 10 decibels, that would be amazing,” Williamson said.

“I just want the noise to be tolerable,” Rider said. “I want it to be greatly decreased, especially at night.

“One of the things I don’t understand is we’re standing here right now. It’s the middle of the afternoon and it’s normal sound, I don’t hear anything abnormal. Right around dark, the intensity of the sound sparks up.”

KSLA reached out to a company that’s part of the drilling site. They said they’re in compliance with city governance and state law.

