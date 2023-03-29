Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former Shreveport Police Department officer who is accused of withholding information about a homicide investigation appeared in court Wednesday, March 29.

Jason Brook, 50, was arrested back in December of 2022 in connection with the death of Michael Grace, 61. It’s believed he had knowledge of the homicide, and failed to report it.

Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case from December of 2022. (KSLA)

Brook appeared in court briefly Wednesday morning. His arraignment was pushed back to May 1.

Grace’s body was found in the parking lot of a nightclub on Dec. 16, 2022. A few hours later, another man’s body was found in a drainage ditch. Police believe the two cases are connected.

The body found in the ditch was identified as William Colby Sirman, 30. Police believe Sirman killed Grace. Sirman wound up in the ditch near the intersection of Kings Highway and Creswell Avenue after losing control of his motorcycle.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.