Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court

Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case from December of 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Tamer Knight
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former Shreveport Police Department officer who is accused of withholding information about a homicide investigation appeared in court Wednesday, March 29.

Jason Brook, 50, was arrested back in December of 2022 in connection with the death of Michael Grace, 61. It’s believed he had knowledge of the homicide, and failed to report it.

Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case from December of 2022.(KSLA)

Brook appeared in court briefly Wednesday morning. His arraignment was pushed back to May 1.

Grace’s body was found in the parking lot of a nightclub on Dec. 16, 2022. A few hours later, another man’s body was found in a drainage ditch. Police believe the two cases are connected.

The body found in the ditch was identified as William Colby Sirman, 30. Police believe Sirman killed Grace. Sirman wound up in the ditch near the intersection of Kings Highway and Creswell Avenue after losing control of his motorcycle.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport mayor responds to criticism that he’s failing the Black community
The items pictured above were reportedly seized during the arrest of Myron Lawson, DOB: 7/16/2000
22-year-old arrested in drug bust near Hollywood & Jewella
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. & Texas leaders come together to address ‘public health emergency’ involving K2 overdose deaths
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Law enforcement gathers to honor fallen BRPD officers (Full Procession)
Village Water System
Village Water System to merge with Bossier Parish