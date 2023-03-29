Fire causes heavy damage to apartment in The Enclave
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was displaced when a fire destroyed their apartment.
On March 29, at 3:09 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire emergency on the 3000 block of Grimmett Drive at The Enclave apartments. When SFD arrived they discovered a downstairs unit in flames.
The fire was brought under control by firefighters in under five minutes, but the apartment sustained heavy fire damage.
A single resident was displaced.
This fire is currently under investigation.
