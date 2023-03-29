Fire causes heavy damage to apartment in The Enclave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was displaced when a fire destroyed their apartment.

On March 29, at 3:09 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire emergency on the 3000 block of Grimmett Drive at The Enclave apartments. When SFD arrived they discovered a downstairs unit in flames.

Fire at The Enclave apartments. (ksla)

The fire was brought under control by firefighters in under five minutes, but the apartment sustained heavy fire damage.

A single resident was displaced.

This fire is currently under investigation.

