Field Gay, Spirit Night presented by Shrevepride

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ShrevePride holds its 3rd annual Field Gay and its new Spirit Night, supporting LGBTQ pride in the city of Shreveport.

Starting on March 31, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Field Gay’s Spirit Night will be held at The Seventh Tap, 2640 Linwood Avenue. ShrevePride invites all for its first pre-party to its Field Gay event, as a way to get the team spirits up.

At Spirit Night a trophy will be displayed with the past winners engraved on it, as well as poster board and markers for you to create signs for your favorite teams/players, and a new Field Gay logo. Feel free to bring your own materials for crafts, such as team flags, totems, signage, and bandanas. All ages are welcome to the event aimed at team spirit building and camaraderie among competitors.

On April 1, starting from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Field Gay kicks off at A.C. Steere Park, 4009 Youree Drive. This year the event is happening in spring to try and beat the summer heat.

The Field Gay is returning after popular demand and is an intramural sports event designed to foster community and teamwork. Sports activities for the day are reminiscent of field days in school.

“Our event is open to anyone and everyone in the community who wants to celebrate and support Pride in Shreveport,” says a statement from the Field Gay Facebook event page.

Activities:

Games

Community

Vendors

Informational booths.

There are two ways to enter as a competitor, either as a team of five-eight or as an individual. Individuals will be grouped together into teams or will fill gaps in teams on the day of the event.

Registration is a donation of $5 for individuals and $25 for teams. If you would like to register or learn more about the events, visit https://bit.ly/3Zq7P3P.

The event is free to spectate. Personal tents and chairs are welcome.

