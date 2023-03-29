Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3

Getting Answers
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEAR TEXARKANA (KSLA) — Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck.

It happened the evening of Tuesday, March 28 on Interstate 30 about two miles from the state line at Texarkana.

Authorities said a Mustang was traveling east in a westbound lane when the crash occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

