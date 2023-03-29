Cool today before another warming trend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! Starting off with some rain this morning just southwest of the ArkLaTex and a few of these showers could clip our far southern locations over the next few hours. Most places will just stay cloudy but dry with temperatures ranging from the 40s along and north of I-30 and the 50s elsewhere.

Later this afternoon, we’ll see more sunshine and it will stay cool with highs in the 60s and a few spots near 70.

Another warming trend begins tomorrow with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s by afternoon along with a gusty south breeze.

Looking ahead to Friday, still tracking a cold front that could bring some severe weather to parts of the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like the greatest threat will stay north of our region but there will be the risk of at least a few severe storms for most areas. Storms will be most likely during the late afternoon and then quickly pushing out by evening with a quiet start to the weekend.

Overall the weekend forecast is looking good with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms will be possible Sunday as another system moves through but widespread rain is not expected with this.

By early next week, very warm air will spread north with upper 80s likely Monday and even a few low 90s possible by Tuesday! Hello Summer!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

