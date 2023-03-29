Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

‘Birthing Justice’ screened in Shreveport

Documentary exposes issues surrounding maternal health crisis in African American community
By Angelia Allen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Women of color from the ArkLaTex gathered Tuesday, March 28 to prescreen a documentary detailing how every woman deserves a “beautiful birth.”

Birthing Justice, a feature-length documentary, exposes the issues surrounding the maternal health crisis within the African American community. The film explores this national epidemic in four regions: Washington, D.C., Augusta, Ga., several areas in Missouri, and California, interviewing those affected by current policies.

“The preventable percentages, the fact that we can prevent it, that’s unreal to me. That’s 25%. That’s a classroom full, that’s a classroom full of babies,” said Dawn V. Collin, owner of Birth Matters.

The documentary is set for release in May.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
4 people shot in Minden
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
15 shot, 1 killed after violent weekend in Shreveport
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
One person found shot on Fairfield Avenue
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Bossier City police investigating domestic incident that led to shooting

Latest News

Handling trauma & addressing mental health after violence
Handling trauma & addressing mental health after violence
Tips on how to start small as a gardener
INTERVIEW: Shreveport nursery owner offers tips for starting a home garden
LSU Health Shreveport doctor awarded grant to further study cardiac arrest
INTERVIEW: LSU Health Shreveport doctor awarded grant to study cardiac arrest
Mississippi Strong
MISSISSIPPI STRONG: Donate to help victims of Miss. tornado