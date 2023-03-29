‘Birthing Justice’ screened in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Women of color from the ArkLaTex gathered Tuesday, March 28 to prescreen a documentary detailing how every woman deserves a “beautiful birth.”

“Birthing Justice”, a feature-length documentary, exposes the issues surrounding the maternal health crisis within the African American community. The film explores this national epidemic in four regions: Washington, D.C., Augusta, Ga., several areas in Missouri, and California, interviewing those affected by current policies.

“The preventable percentages, the fact that we can prevent it, that’s unreal to me. That’s 25%. That’s a classroom full, that’s a classroom full of babies,” said Dawn V. Collin, owner of Birth Matters.

The documentary is set for release in May.

