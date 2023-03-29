ArtWalk returns to downtown Shreveport, celebrating art, plants, recycling

Getting Answers
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Downtown Development Authority(DDA) is bringing back the ArtWalk and celebrating Art, plants, and recycling.

On April 5, the ArtWalk kicks off at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Artists will be set up at businesses along the 400 - 700 blocks of Texas Street and visitors are invited to stroll stop to stop for various artistic experiences.

ArtWalk activities:

  • Exhibits
  • Artist displays
  • Hands-on art opportunities
  • downtown history talk
  • chance to ‘Sketch the city’
  • Live Music by Joan Nerrittig, Quinterrian White, and the Dirty Redd Band

Artists: Dawn Ash, Betsy Levels, ML Dumars, Tracey Prator, Veronica ‘Ron’ Brown, Joan Nerrittig, Quinterrian White, Debbie Arbs Rickards, Maggie Molisee, Yolanda Barnes, Connie Helaire Eaton, Nicola Medley Ballard, Hillary Frazier, Marijo Brown, Tobby Smith, Moonlit Artisans, Syreeta Johnson, Annamarie Fausto Cowart, Red Star Pottery, and others will be all along the route.

See Artists at:

  1. artspace- 708 Texas Street. Ellen Soffer art exhibit and artists. Literary readings by ML Dumars.
  2. Pepito XO- 708 Texas Street. Food and beverage and artists.
  3. Setting the Standard Barbering Academy- 711 Texas Street. Art and artists.
  4. The Lofts at 624- 624 Texas Street. Art and artists, a hands-on children’s art opportunity with artist Debbie Arbs Rickards, food, and beverage. History in 5 Talk and Sketch the City with Mischa Farrell.
  5. AppliK’s Embroidery and More- 624 Texas Street. Art and artists.
  6. Refine Design Boutiques- 616 Texas Street. Art, artists, and a special sale. Live music by Joan Nerrittig.
  7. Pop N Pizza- 500 Texas Street. Art, artists, food & beverage. Live music by Quinterrian White.
  8. The Noble Savage- 417 Texas Street. Art and artists, live music by Dirty Redd Band, food, and beverage.

Food and Beverage deals at:

  • Pepito XO- 708 Texas Street
  • Rhino Coffee Downtown- 624 Texas Street
  • Abby Singer’s Bistro- 617 Texas Street
  • ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking- 605 Texas Street
  • Pop N Pizza- 500 Texas Street
  • The Noble Savage- 417 Texas Street

Along the way, stop to listen to the readings of literary artist M.L. Dumars, enjoy a talk about the history of Levi Cooper and his big mule barn downtown, and try your hand at sketching the city with architect Mischa Farrell.

Keep up with ArtWalk and what the Downtown Development Authority is doing by visiting https://downtownshreveport.com/artwalk/ and the Facebook page.

