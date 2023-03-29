Getting Answers
ArkLaTex native, Eagles player Greedy Williams visits SUSLA on ‘All of Us’ tour

By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ArkLaTex native and new Philadelphia Eagle Greedy Williams visited Southern University at Shreveport on Tuesday, March 29 as part of the “All of Us” tour.

The research program is dedicated to collecting data in order to develop individualized healthcare. Leaders with the program say Williams is the perfect person to help them spread the word.

“When you just look at him up and down, why is he a top-notch prospect? He is not only physically in tune, peak condition, mental health, physical emotion, psychological emotion, and that’s what we’re promoting today,” said Dr. Vladmir Alexander, interim chancellor at SUSLA. “He epitomized that which we stand for, an African American male who epitomizes the best in our society. We’re excited to promote the very best in terms of our well-being, physical, emotional, psychological and mental well-being right here in the ArkLaTex.”

Williams says he’s proud to be part of something different and great.

“We’re just trying to reach and teach, and man we’re trying to touch everybody. Like I said, it’s a different opportunity. We want everybody to come out and give it a chance, and see how far you go with it,” said Williams.

The tour will continue through Friday, March 31.

