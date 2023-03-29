Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Ark. & Texas leaders come together to address ‘public health emergency’ involving K2 overdose deaths

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(DoD)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana leaders from both Arkansas and Texas gathered Wednesday, March 29 to further address what they say is a tainted batch of K2, or synthetic marijuana, in the area.

“We got a serious issue in our city right now we need to address. We are losing citizens because of this certain drug,” said Texarkana, Ark. Mayor Allen Brown.

On March 20, KSLA first reported four deaths as a result of the drug. Now, that number has increased to seven deaths and 17 overdose emergency calls.

“These were all accidental overdoses. These were not intended for self harm or suicidal acts. This has become a local public health emergency,” said Dr. Matt Young with the Bowie County Health Authority.

“This is one pill. The overdose is in regard to the substance that is in the pill, not an amount to the substance that is ingested or taken,” said Texarkana Texas Police Department Chief Kevin Schutte.

Dr. Young says law enforcement and and the medical community have begun an awareness campaign, “One Pill Can Kill”, on the K-2 danger. Officials say 35 is the average age of those who have been affected by the drug.

“We need to communicate this message across every strata of our society. We are taking risk that we don’t need to be taking,” said Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Chief Michael Kramm.

Police encouraged residents to call for emergency help if they suspect someone has overdose on K2, or any other drug. They say no one will be arrested; they just want to save lives.

“One pill can kill. One hit can kill, and these dangerous and illicit drugs are in our area,” Dr. Young said.

Police say they’re working with federal authorities to try to determine how the tainted drug made its way into the area.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport mayor responds to criticism that he’s failing the Black community
The items pictured above were reportedly seized during the arrest of Myron Lawson, DOB: 7/16/2000
22-year-old arrested in drug bust near Hollywood & Jewella
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
Jason Brook, 50, appeared in court Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in connection with a homicide case...
Former SPD officer accused of hiding information in homicide case appears in court
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Law enforcement gathers to honor fallen BRPD officers (Full Procession)
Village Water System
Village Water System to merge with Bossier Parish