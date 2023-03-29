Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

5 officers, 1 child hurt in Missouri interstate crash; driver arrested

Three officers with Lake Saint Louis Police Department and two from St. Charles County police working in the Auto Task Force were blocking two lanes of traffic when a dark Jeep Cherokee hit them.
By Meghan McKinzie and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Five police officers were hurt after a serious crash on I-70 in Maryland Heights Wednesday morning around 1:45 a.m.

Three officers with Lake Saint Louis Police Department and two from St. Charles County police working in the Auto Task Force were blocking two lanes of traffic when a dark Jeep Cherokee hit them, police said.

The officers had chased a car theft suspect who crashed and were handling that wreckage when they were hit, the Associated Press reported. The Jeep Cherokee tried to swerve but struck a Lake Saint Louis police car, causing one officer to be ejected as the police car spun out of control and struck two other Lake Saint Louis officers standing nearby, the patrol said.

They were taken to a hospital. The three Lake Saint Louis officers suffered serious injuries. The two officers from St. Charles County suffered minor injuries.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper confirmed that a 2-year-old girl inside the car that hit the officers was also taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 31-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, child endangerment, driving with a suspended license, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport in 1979.
Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport mayor responds to criticism that he’s failing the Black community
The items pictured above were reportedly seized during the arrest of Myron Lawson, DOB: 7/16/2000
22-year-old arrested in drug bust near Hollywood & Jewella
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
ShrevePride hosting 3rd annual Field Gay
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences