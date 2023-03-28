Getting Answers
Texarkana Texas Fire Dept. unveils new truck

By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - New equipment for the Texarkana Texas Fire Department was unveiled to the public Monday afternoon (March 27).

The new pumper truck for the Lake Drive fire station is called “Lucky #7.” Chief Chris Black says the truck had been on order for nearly two years and has cost $731,000. The new truck carries a five-member crew, can pump 1,500 gallons per minute and has a 750-gallon tank capacity.

The Texarkana Texas Fire Department has a new firetruck that was unveiled Monday, March 27, 2023.
The Texarkana Texas Fire Department has a new firetruck that was unveiled Monday, March 27, 2023.
“It surely help us do our jobs better. The guys can get there. This particular truck is a little bit larger. We can carry more equipment on it. It has easier access to hoses and our tools on here. Overall, it just complements to what our guys are already doing,” said Chief Black.

Through tradition, firefighters pushed the truck into its new home to officially put the truck in operation for the Texarkana Texas Fire Department.

