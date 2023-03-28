Getting Answers
Some Minden residents on edge after shooting that wounded 4

“... Bullets was flying every which way”
By Jasmine Franklin and Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — A Minden park that typically would be filled with children playing sat empty Monday.

And three people remained in the hospital, with one in critical condition, a day after four people were shot.

Law enforcement sources said at least one, possibly two of the wounded had to be flown to the hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Ewell Park Recreation Center.

Residents who live nearby told KSLA News 12 the gunfire has them on edge.

”The kids were having a good time and then all of a sudden, we just heard gunshots,” Nora Coleman recalled Monday, March 27.

“It just went on and on and on. And people wouldn’t stop; they was just running every which way. My niece, my great-niece was down there and bullets was flying every which way.”

Coleman said she thinks it’s no longer safe for children. “With stuff going on like this, I don’t think they need to have stuff going on at the park anymore.”

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

“What we do know is there were multiple suspects that we’re involved in the shooting,” Police Chief Jared McIver said. “And we are still conducting an investigation and gathering leads as to gaining their identities.”

Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact Minden police.

Crime in the ArkLaTex:

