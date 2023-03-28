Getting Answers
Shreveport families who have lost loved ones to gun violence to join AG as he calls for new criminal justice legislation

Vivian police Officer Cortez Collins talks about shooting death of his son
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METAIRIE, La. (KSLA) - A number of Louisiana families will join Attorney General Jeff Landry in Metairie Wednesday, March 29 as he announces new legislation demanding “truth and transparency” in criminal justice.

Two people from the Shreveport area will attend the event: Michelle Anglin and Cortez Collins.

Michelle is the mother of Landry Anglin, 13, who was killed by a stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood in May of 2022. Cortez’s teenage son, Corterion Collins, 17, was murdered in Vivian in a gun fight involving other juveniles, also in 2022.

Dozens of other family members will be in attendance, as well as victim advocates, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Rep. Debbie Villio. In addition to Anglin and Collins, the following people are expected to attend:

The event will be held Wednesday, March 29 at Drago’s, located at 3232 N Arnoult Rd. in Metairie, at 10 a.m.

