More clouds and cooler today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to a mostly cloudy sky across the ArkLaTex but very comfortable with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

As we head through the day, clouds will be sticking around south of I-20 but we should see some periods of sunshine for the northern half of the region. A north breeze at 10-20 mph will bring in some cooler air with highs ranging from the mid 60s across portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma to the low 70s along and south of the I-20 corridor.

Wednesday looks pleasant with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another warming trend begins Thursday and continues into Friday ahead of the next cold front with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

This cold front arrives Friday afternoon bringing the potential of severe weather to parts of the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like the greatest threat will pass just to our north but all of the region could see at least a few stronger storms. Pay close attention to the forecast as we approach the end of the week!

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A sneak peek at early next week shows the potential of some hot weather moving into the ArkLaTex with the possibility of seeing our first 90 degree temperatures of the year!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.