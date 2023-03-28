MISSISSIPPI STRONG: Donate to help victims of Miss. tornado

(KSLA) - At least 25 people were killed in a massive tornado that moved through western Mississippi Friday, March 24.

The EF-4 tornado was on the ground for more than an hour, and traveled more than 50 miles, leaving a large path of destruction in its wake.

KSLA’s parent company, Gray TV, is partnering with The Salvation Army to collect monetary donations to help the victims of the tornado.

To donate, text MSTORNADOES to 51555. Donations can also be made online at gray.tv/relief.

