MISSISSIPPI STRONG: Donate to help victims of Miss. tornado

By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KSLA) - At least 25 people were killed in a massive tornado that moved through western Mississippi Friday, March 24.

The EF-4 tornado was on the ground for more than an hour, and traveled more than 50 miles, leaving a large path of destruction in its wake.

KSLA’s parent company, Gray TV, is partnering with The Salvation Army to collect monetary donations to help the victims of the tornado.

To donate, text MSTORNADOES to 51555. Donations can also be made online at gray.tv/relief.

At least 25 people are dead in Mississippi following Friday night's severe weather outbreak. (Credit: CNN Newsource, MSEMA)

