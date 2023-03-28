Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Mental health professional addresses impact of trauma after recent violence

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The past few days have been full of violence and heartbreak, not just for the Shreveport-Bossier community, but nation-wide as well.

Many wonder how to process trauma from these situations and how to address mental health to prevent future violence. Dr. Antwan Butler from Dream Big Counseling joined KSLA on Tuesday, March 28 to address these concerns.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

RELATED
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
15 shot, 1 killed after violent weekend in Shreveport
2 arrested, 3 wanted after block party shooting in Texarkana leaves man dead, child shot
1 shot in chest at Alexis Park Apartments in Bossier City
Some Minden residents on edge after shooting that wounded 4
Is Shreveport perceived to be safe?
MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
4 people shot in Minden
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
15 shot, 1 killed after violent weekend in Shreveport
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
One person found shot on Fairfield Avenue
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Bossier City police investigate possible shooting

Latest News

Handling trauma & addressing mental health after violence
Handling trauma & addressing mental health after violence
Organization hopes to prepare seniors for the future
Forum hopes to educate community on elderly life changes, legal needs
Four States Fair & Rodeo kicks off 10-day run March 31 in Texarkana
78th annual Four States Fair and Rodeo kicks off Friday in Texarkana
A discussion was held to talk about violence in Shreveport.
Organization holds discussion on violence in Shreveport