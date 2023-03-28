LSU hosts Pro Day for 16 football players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced 16 former football players will participate in the annual Pro Timing Day on Wednesday, March 29.

Athletics officials said the event will be held at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility for representatives from all 32 NFL teams to watch players perform drills.

2023 LSU Pro Day - List of Participants:

CB Sevyn Banks

LB Micah Baskerville

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

WR Kayshon Boutte

OL Anthony Bradford

S Joe Foucha

CB Mekhi Garner

DE Ali Gaye

S Todd Harris

WR Jaray Jenkins

LB Mike Jones Jr.

DE BJ Ojulari

CB Colby Richardson

DT Jaquelin Roy

OL Tre’Mond Shorts

CB Jay Ward

Information provided by LSU Sports:

LSU’s Pro Day begins at 10 a.m. with the player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press.

On-field testing will consist of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players. Following the on-field testing, participants will then take part in individual workouts by position.

Fans can get results throughout the day on the LSU Sports Mobile app (LSUsports.net/apps). A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net/proday at the conclusion of the day.

