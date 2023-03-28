Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

LSU hosts Pro Day for 16 football players

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced 16 former football players will participate in the annual Pro Timing Day on Wednesday, March 29.

Athletics officials said the event will be held at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility for representatives from all 32 NFL teams to watch players perform drills.

2023 LSU Pro Day - List of Participants:

  • CB Sevyn Banks
  • LB Micah Baskerville
  • CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
  • WR Kayshon Boutte
  • OL Anthony Bradford
  • S Joe Foucha
  • CB Mekhi Garner
  • DE Ali Gaye
  • S Todd Harris
  • WR Jaray Jenkins
  • LB Mike Jones Jr.
  • DE BJ Ojulari
  • CB Colby Richardson
  • DT Jaquelin Roy
  • OL Tre’Mond Shorts
  • CB Jay Ward

Information provided by LSU Sports:

LSU’s Pro Day begins at 10 a.m. with the player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press.

On-field testing will consist of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players. Following the on-field testing, participants will then take part in individual workouts by position.

Fans can get results throughout the day on the LSU Sports Mobile app (LSUsports.net/apps). A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net/proday at the conclusion of the day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
4 people shot in Minden
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
15 shot, 1 killed after violent weekend in Shreveport
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
One person found shot on Fairfield Avenue
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Bossier City police investigating domestic incident that led to shooting

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days
Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
REPORT: Former 4-star QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane rallies to upset USC in Cotton Bowl, 46-45, behind Spears’ 205 rushing yards and 4 TDs