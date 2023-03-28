Keithville man arrested for allegedly setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire with 5 children inside

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, a Keithville man has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire with his girlfriend and her five children inside.

Michael Sherrick, 44, was booked into the Caddo Parish Jail on Friday, March 24 on six counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.

Caddo Fire District #4 responded to a report of a house fire on Johns Gin Road on the evening of Wednesday, March 22. Firefighters say the mother and children were inside at the time of the fire, but were able to escape safely.

After an investigation and witness statements, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set in the attic. They also learned there had been an altercation between the homeowner and Sherrick shortly before the fire started. The homeowner told officials she saw Sherrick come from the attic and run out of the house around the same time she started smelling smoke.

A warrant was obtained for Sherrick’s arrest, and officials say he initially ran from arresting officers. However, he was later taken into custody.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.