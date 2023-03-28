Haughton man arrested for alleged inappropriate contact with juvenile

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Haughton man on March 24 for alleged inappropriate contact with a juvenile.

James Russell Johnson, 37, was arrested without incident with assistance from the Haughton Police Department for several charges stemming from inappropriate contact with a juvenile.

Detectives began the investigation in late February of 2023.

Charges include:

2 counts of molestation of juveniles

1 count of unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverage

1 count of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Johnson was booked into Bossier Max with a bond of $200,000.

