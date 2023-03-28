Haughton man arrested for alleged inappropriate contact with juvenile
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Haughton man on March 24 for alleged inappropriate contact with a juvenile.
James Russell Johnson, 37, was arrested without incident with assistance from the Haughton Police Department for several charges stemming from inappropriate contact with a juvenile.
Detectives began the investigation in late February of 2023.
Charges include:
- 2 counts of molestation of juveniles
- 1 count of unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverage
- 1 count of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Johnson was booked into Bossier Max with a bond of $200,000.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.