Friend remembers Captain Shreve High graduate killed in Nashville school shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For many in Shreveport, the Nashville school shooting hits home on multiple levels.

Not just for any parent who worries about this happening; but as KSLA first told you Monday night, because one of the six victims graduated from high school in Shreveport.

Cindy Broyles Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High in 1979.

Her family moved to the Shreveport area in 1977 from Vernon Parish.

Peak’s friends describe her as loving, caring and having a strong faith.

“When I think about Cindy, I think about a sweet smile that she had,” said Peggy Murphy, who has been in close contact with Cynthia Broyles Peak's family since the Nashville school shooting. (Source: KSLA News 12)

“When I think about Cindy, I think about a sweet smile that she had,” said Peggy Murphy, who has been in close contact with the family since this happened.

“I think about how her spirit, her spirit was just so sweet and it was so kind. And I think certainly that resonated with the fact that she’s such a strong believer, she has a strong Christian faith which is a testament to her love of teaching.”

Peak’s friends told KSLA that she was very involved in organizations at Captain Shreve High and that she never met a stranger.

Coming up @ 6, learn how her Christian faith led her through life and eventually to working with the children inside that Nashville school.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.