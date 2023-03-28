Getting Answers
Forum hopes to educate community on elderly life changes, legal needs

Organization hopes to prepare seniors for the future
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group in the ArkLaTex wants to help prepare seniors for tomorrow.

The Shreveport and Mansfield chapters of the National Association of University Women is holding a forum to help prepare people for the life changes that come along with aging.

Attorney Mary Harried and social worker Veronica Phillips sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, March 28 to discuss the “Preparing Today for Tomorrow’s Seniors” event.

Harried says the forum will answer questions on legal needs, how to care for elderly relatives and how to make transitions easier. She said some of the topics will include the different types of power of attorney and the importance of writing a will.

Phillips says the event is open to all ages because it’s important for everyone to know what resources are available to them.

The forum will take place on Thursday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the David Raines Community Center (2120 Round Grove).

