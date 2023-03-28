Getting Answers
Former Texas High teacher inducted into National Teachers Hall of Fame

She’s one of only five teachers in the US to receive the honor this year
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Monday was a historic day for an ArkLaTex educator.

Monica Washington, a former teacher at Texas High in Texarkana, was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

Only five teachers from throughout the nation received the honor this year.

Washington was an English teacher at Texas High for more than 20 years. She now calls Cass County her home.

“I never expected Monica in 1998, when I walked in a classroom in 1998 in memphis, Tennessee, (to) be in a room honored this way,” she said. “So I am beyond honored, beyond happy to have this moment.”

Washington and the other four inductees will be honored in May at a reception hosted by the National Education Association in Washington, D.C., as a follow-up to National Teachers Appreciation Day.

