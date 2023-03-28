Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Flyers ‘overwhelmed’ by US travel, industry groups say

An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.
An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.(WFAA / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spring break season air travel is in full swing, and the U.S. Travel Association said airports are overwhelmed with the demand.

Officials at Miami International Airport are telling flyers to arrive three hours before a domestic flight.

The usual guidance is two hours.

Still, experts said some potential flyers are avoiding the skies because they are concerned about safety after a series of close calls on runways.

Last year’s meltdowns from weather and failing technology are also fresh in their minds.

According to figures from the Transportation Security Administration, travel this March is about 3% slower than in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
4 people shot in Minden
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
15 shot, 1 killed after violent weekend in Shreveport
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
One person found shot on Fairfield Avenue
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Bossier City police investigating domestic incident that led to shooting

Latest News

Organization hopes to prepare seniors for the future
Organization hopes to prepare seniors for the future
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks
Greek police arrest 2 people suspected of planning terrorist attacks
LSU Women's Basketball: Kim Mulkey - 3/28/2023
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Mexico: Migrants lit mattresses in detention center protest; fire killed 39