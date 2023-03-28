Devin Myers’ mother finds justice, closure in life sentence for her son’s killer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Devin Myers’ mother finds justice and closure in the fact that her son’s killer will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Myers was a star athlete at Huntington High School. The 17-year-old died after being shot in the back about 13 times in March 2022.

Earlier this month, a Caddo Parish jury convicted 19-year-old Shamichael Antonion Pearson of killing him. Pearson was sentenced Monday, March 27.

“It’s closure, it is. It gives us closure and keeps us moving foward,” Tasha Myers said of the sentencing.

Now she plans to keep her son’s legacy alive through the nonprofit Friends of Devin and the Devin Myers opportunity scholarships for Huntington High students.

And she has a plea to those who would resort to violence to settle their scores.

“These guns need to be off the streets. That shouldn’t even be a thing you go to when you have a problem. ‘Oh, I’m go get a gun.’

“We need to stop that because we don’t want to lose all the youths to the jail system behind what happened to my son.”

