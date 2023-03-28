Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Devin Myers’ mother finds justice, closure in life sentence for her son’s killer

Star athlete at Huntington High died after being shot in his back about 13 times in March 2022
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Devin Myers’ mother finds justice and closure in the fact that her son’s killer will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Myers was a star athlete at Huntington High School. The 17-year-old died after being shot in the back about 13 times in March 2022.

Earlier this month, a Caddo Parish jury convicted 19-year-old Shamichael Antonion Pearson of killing him. Pearson was sentenced Monday, March 27.

“It’s closure, it is. It gives us closure and keeps us moving foward,” Tasha Myers said of the sentencing.

Now she plans to keep her son’s legacy alive through the nonprofit Friends of Devin and the Devin Myers opportunity scholarships for Huntington High students.

And she has a plea to those who would resort to violence to settle their scores.

“These guns need to be off the streets. That shouldn’t even be a thing you go to when you have a problem. ‘Oh, I’m go get a gun.’

“We need to stop that because we don’t want to lose all the youths to the jail system behind what happened to my son.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
4 people shot in Minden
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
15 shot, 1 killed after violent weekend in Shreveport
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
One person found shot on Fairfield Avenue
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Bossier City police investigating domestic incident that led to shooting

Latest News

Organization hopes to prepare seniors for the future
Organization hopes to prepare seniors for the future
Keithville man arrested for attempted second-degree murder, arson
Keithville man arrested for attempted second-degree murder, arson
LSU fans send off Tigers with a celebration as they head to Final Four in Dallas.
LSU Final Four Sendoff Celebration
The items pictured above were reportedly seized during the arrest of Myron Lawson, DOB: 7/16/2000
22-year-old arrested in drug bust near Hollywood & Jewella