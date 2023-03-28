Cooler today with some sunshine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It will be a nice day and if you’re not a fan of the high heat but like it to still reach the 70s, today is the day for you! We already have some cloud cover in the ArkLaTex and that will continue throughout the day. Most of the time, the clouds will not completely obscure the sunshine but at times you’ll notice a more filtered appearance. Highs will reach the low-70s for most of the region, but if you’re up along and north of I-30 the upper-60s is all I can do for you. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40s with some of the cloud cover remaining.

Wednesday looks pleasant with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another warming trend begins Thursday and continues into Friday ahead of the next cold front with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

This cold front arrives Friday afternoon bringing the potential of severe weather to parts of the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like the greatest threat will pass just to our north but all of the regions could see at least a few stronger storms. Pay close attention to the forecast as we approach the end of the week! Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.