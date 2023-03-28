Getting Answers
Convicted felon allegedly in possession of gun arrested

Jomar Manigo, DOB: 1/17/1992
Jomar Manigo, DOB: 1/17/1992(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has taken another gun off the streets.

On Tuesday, March 28, police announced the arrest of a felon who was allegedly in possession of a gun. Police say around 1:30 a.m., officers patrolling west Shreveport in the area of W 70th Street and Jewella Avenue stopped a suspicious person.

Officers say they spoke with Jomar Manigo, 31, who was reportedly in possession of a gun and drugs. Police say Manigo is prohibited from owning a gun because he has prior felony convictions.

SPD seized the gun and the drugs. Manigo was arrested and charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, possession of schedule II narcotics, and illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

