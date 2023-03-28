Caddo DA’s office comments on alleged mass shooter’s previous arrest, conviction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 19-year-old is facing charges in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, March 25. Now, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is commenting on the alleged shooter’s background.

The DA’s office says Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, has a prior misdemeanor conviction in Caddo Parish, but that “nothing in his case suggested he would commit a crime with deadly consequences.”

Porter was arrested back on March 29, 2022 for illegal possession of stolen firearms. He bonded out of jail two days later on a $40,000 bond set by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory, the DA’s office says.

“Our prosecutors found there was no evidence to support the illegal possession of stolen firearms arrest because there was no evidence in the officer’s report that the defendant had knowledge the gun was stolen,” said Ivy Woodard, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman. “The gun had been reported stolen in a vehicle burglary that occurred in November 2020. There was no evidence tying Porter in any way to the 2020 theft.”

Woodard went on to say, “Additional evidence was requested from Shreveport Police by our prosecutors. We did not receive the items requested nor did our office receive any response. However, the district attorney moved forward with the case to keep the stolen firearm off the street.”

The DA’s office says Porter pleaded guilty on Oct. 11, 2022 to misdemeanor possession of stolen things; he was sentenced by Judge Victory to six months in Caddo Correctional Center. That sentence was suspended, and he was placed on supervised probation for a year. He was also ordered to pay a $400 fine, plus court costs.

In the downtown mass shooting, which left five people hurt and one dead, Porter is facing one count of second-degree murder.

The victim was identified as Jacorvin Taylor, 32.

