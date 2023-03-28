Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Caddo DA’s office comments on alleged mass shooter’s previous arrest, conviction

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 19-year-old is facing charges in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, March 25. Now, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is commenting on the alleged shooter’s background.

The DA’s office says Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, has a prior misdemeanor conviction in Caddo Parish, but that “nothing in his case suggested he would commit a crime with deadly consequences.”

Porter was arrested back on March 29, 2022 for illegal possession of stolen firearms. He bonded out of jail two days later on a $40,000 bond set by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory, the DA’s office says.

“Our prosecutors found there was no evidence to support the illegal possession of stolen firearms arrest because there was no evidence in the officer’s report that the defendant had knowledge the gun was stolen,” said Ivy Woodard, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman. “The gun had been reported stolen in a vehicle burglary that occurred in November 2020. There was no evidence tying Porter in any way to the 2020 theft.”

Woodard went on to say, “Additional evidence was requested from Shreveport Police by our prosecutors. We did not receive the items requested nor did our office receive any response. However, the district attorney moved forward with the case to keep the stolen firearm off the street.”

The DA’s office says Porter pleaded guilty on Oct. 11, 2022 to misdemeanor possession of stolen things; he was sentenced by Judge Victory to six months in Caddo Correctional Center. That sentence was suspended, and he was placed on supervised probation for a year. He was also ordered to pay a $400 fine, plus court costs.

In the downtown mass shooting, which left five people hurt and one dead, Porter is facing one count of second-degree murder.

The victim was identified as Jacorvin Taylor, 32.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
4 people shot in Minden
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
15 shot, 1 killed after violent weekend in Shreveport
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
One person found shot on Fairfield Avenue
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Bossier City police investigating domestic incident that led to shooting

Latest News

Keithville man arrested for attempted second-degree murder, arson
Keithville man arrested for attempted second-degree murder, arson
Organization hopes to prepare seniors for the future
Organization hopes to prepare seniors for the future
LSU Women's Basketball: Kim Mulkey - 3/28/2023
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Bossier City police investigating domestic incident that led to shooting