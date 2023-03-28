Bossier man arrested on 14 counts of possession of child porn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on March 24 for alleged possession of child porn.

Daniel Ferris Maida, 36, was arrested for 14 counts of possession of child porn. Detectives and the Forensic Support Unit searched Maida’s home the same day of the arrest and seized several electronic devices.

He was booked into Bossier Max with a bond of $250,000. Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

