78th annual Four States Fair and Rodeo kicks off Friday in Texarkana

By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - It’s that time of year again in Texarkana for the start of the Four States Fair and Rodeo.

The event kicks off Friday, March 31 and runs for 10 days. Carnival rides have begun arriving and other vendors are starting to get set up. This will be the 78th year for the Four States Fair and Rodeo; this year’s theme is “Mad about the Fair.”

“That theme played into Easter and kind of an Alice in Wonderland theme. We have amped amusement on our Midway, which is formerly Wagner Carnival, but they have combined with two new shows to bring us an even better carnival,” said Lisa Garner, executive director of the Four States Fair and Rodeo.

Gates opens at 5 p.m. Friday; around 85,000 visitors are expected during the 10-day event.

