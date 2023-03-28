22-year-old arrested in drug bust near Hollywood & Jewella

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 22-year-old man is now facing charges after a drug bust in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department says on March 24 around 5:45 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Hollywood and Jewella avenues. During that traffic stop, officers spoke with Myron Lawson, 22.

Police say Lawson had with him a gun and multiple different drugs.

Police report seizing the following items from Lawson:

a handgun

marijuana packaged for sale

a weighing scale

methamphetamine tablets

nearly $5,000 in cash

Lawson was arrested and charged with the following:

possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics

possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics

Lawson’s mugshot was not released due to a change in Louisiana law regarding non-violent offenses.

