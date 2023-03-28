Getting Answers
22-year-old arrested in drug bust near Hollywood & Jewella

The items pictured above were reportedly seized during the arrest of Myron Lawson, DOB: 7/16/2000
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 22-year-old man is now facing charges after a drug bust in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department says on March 24 around 5:45 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Hollywood and Jewella avenues. During that traffic stop, officers spoke with Myron Lawson, 22.

Police say Lawson had with him a gun and multiple different drugs.

Police report seizing the following items from Lawson:

  • a handgun
  • marijuana packaged for sale
  • a weighing scale
  • methamphetamine tablets
  • nearly $5,000 in cash

Lawson was arrested and charged with the following:

  • possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
  • possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
  • possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics

Lawson’s mugshot was not released due to a change in Louisiana law regarding non-violent offenses.

