Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Woman charged after 2-year-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say

Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.(Boyd County Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A woman has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old child who ingested fentanyl, investigators said.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were dispatched on Feb. 14 to an area in Boyd County where a resident found an unresponsive child.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to state police, fentanyl was found in the room where the child was found unresponsive. Investigators determined that the toddler had ingested fentanyl.

On Thursday, police arrested Brittney Copodonna, 33, for the death of the child. Police said she was taken into custody without incident.

According to jail records, Copodonna is charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of cocaine.

Copodonna is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Investigators did not reveal what Copodonna’s relationship is to the child.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
4 people shot in Minden
BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of...
Shreveport man accused of murder in shooting that killed 1, wounded 5
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
One person found shot on Fairfield Avenue
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Bossier City police investigate possible shooting

Latest News

4 injured at Minden Recreation Center
4 injured at Minden Recreation Center
1 possibly injured in Bossier shooting
1 possibly injured in Bossier shooting
14 injured, 1 shot over weekend in Shreveport
14 injured, 1 killed in shootings over weekend in Shreveport area
3 shootings in Shreveport, 1 arrest made
3 shootings in Shreveport, 1 arrest made
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school