Theater workers in New Mexico take down man with assault rifle, police say

The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By KOAT staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – A man decided to go to the Flix Brewhouse armed with an AR-15 style rifle on Friday, authorities said.

The police report said Darnell Devon Hill went into the kitchen, where he confronted multiple employees.

Officials arrived at the scene within the hour to see what happened.

“When we respond to situations like this, it is very high-stress just because you don’t necessarily know what you are getting into,” said Angelina Navarro with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, police found out employees took down the 26-year-old and kept him down until police arrived.

Navarro said employees took matters into their own hands.

“One of the female managers at that time was able to disarm Mr. Hill,” she said.

Sunday afternoon, cars could be seen packing the lot with patrons more than happy to see a movie.

Flix Brewhouse sent KOAT a statement saying, “While the emotional trauma of the incident cannot be erased, we’re thankful our energy is focused on healing and supporting those involved as things could have been so much worse.”

“We want to give kudos to those employees that were extremely brave to intervene because it takes a lot of guts and a lot of courage for someone to intervene before deputies arrive on scene,” Navarro said.

Copyright 2023 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

