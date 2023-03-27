SporTran service returning to front of Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran service is returning to the airport after months of road work and renovations.

SporTran announced Monday, March 27 that effective immediately, bus service will return to its original pickup/drop-off location in front of the Shreveport Regional Airport terminals.

This service was moved back in 2022 to the area near the TAC terminal because new awnings were being installed and concrete was being painted at the airport. Moving SporTran buses back to the front of the airport will provide easier access for travelers and employees, SporTran officials say.

“We are so pleased to be back to our original location with fast access to the terminals,” said SporTran CEO Dinero Washington. “We have been a ground transportation partner with Shreveport Regional Airport for decades, and we’ve worked closely over the years with their executive directors and staff as departments of the City of Shreveport. We’re in discussions now to explore grant dollars for building a brand-new, state-of-the-art public transit hub at Shreveport Regional to advance our goal of ‘public transit for all’ and bring even more passengers to SRA. Whether on the road or in the air, robust transportation options are vital to the economic health of any city.”

