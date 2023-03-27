Getting Answers
SPD looking for missing 14-year-old

Hope Jackson, 14
Hope Jackson, 14(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a missing teen girl.

Hope Jackson, 14, was last seen at her home on the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive. She is 5′6″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Hope was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with “Michigan Midwestern USA” on the front, with black shorts. She also had on a butterfly and floral bonnet with “Queen” written in rhinestones on the band.

If you have any information, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

