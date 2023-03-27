SPD getting more guns off the street in another arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is making an effort to get illegal guns of the street.

On March 25, SPD officers performed a traffic stop at David Raines and Gordonia drives. During the traffic stop, police say they spoke with Fredreis Vercher, 26, who was reportedly in possession of a gun and drugs.

Police say Vercher is prohibited from owning a gun due to previous felony convictions.

Both the gun and the drugs were seized by police. Vercher was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of schedule I narcotics.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.