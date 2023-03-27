SPD encourages safe driving after 6 DWI arrests made within hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police made six DWI arrests on the early morning of Sunday, March 26.

At around 2 a.m., a woman was reported to be asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle in the 1200 block of South Pointe Drive. Kennedi Marshall, 22, was then arrested and charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Alston Brooks, 35, was also reported to be asleep while parked on the curb of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Texas Street at 2:15 a.m. He was arrested and charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Officers say Javeus Johnson, 29, was intoxicated when they conducted a traffic stop at 2:19 a.m. in the 400 block of Market Street. He was arrested and charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Kenneth Jones, 50, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. after officers responded to a call of an alarm going off in the 1300 block of Jewella Avenue. Officers say the vehicle had been in an accident. The front end of the vehicle was reportedly damaged and the airbags were deployed. Jones was believed to be intoxicated and arrested on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a call about an accident in the 6000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at 3:31 a.m. Charles Warren, 50, was reportedly intoxicated and arrested on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The final arrest was made after a traffic stop at 4:25 a.m. at I-49 and Market Street. Officers say Leavern Johnson, 27, was intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

SPD says one person is killed on average about every 45 minutes in a drunk-driving crash. That adds up to 1,000 lives lost each year. Officers encourage the community to drink responsibly.

