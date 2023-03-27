Getting Answers
Shooting in Powhatan leaves 1 dead; armed suspect on the run

Jacoby Javon "Cobi" Forte, 20
Jacoby Javon "Cobi" Forte, 20
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday, March 26 in Powhatan.

A man from Sabine Parish was killed in the shooting. He has been identified as Jalan Dunte McGee, 19, of Zwolle. He was reportedly shot multiple times in the upper body.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Willa Point Apartments in the 1400 block of Highway 1 N. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

Willa Point Apartments in Powhatan, La.
Willa Point Apartments in Powhatan, La.

The suspect in this deadly shooting has been identified as Jacoby Javon “Cobi” Forte, 20, of Mansfield. Officials say he left the scene of the shooting before they got there and is armed with a handgun. Forte is 6′ 2″ tall, weighs about 220 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Natchitoches officials say Forte is on felony probation after being convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm earlier in March in Sabine Parish. He has ties to Mansfield, Stanley, and Zwolle, officials say. It’s believed he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Forte should not approach him, but should instead call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432 or 318-357-7851. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388.

