Quiet the next few days; more rain late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! It has been a beautiful day so far across the ArkLaTex and the evening ahead isn’t looking all that bad either. Temperatures rose into the mid and upper-70s for most, though it has been a bit cooler north of I-30. Tonight, we’re looking at the mid-50s for overnight lows with increasing cloud cover. There is a minor rain chance tonight but it will likely be during the overnight hours, away from most plans if you have them.

Tomorrow will be cooler but it should still be a nice day. Highs are only going to reach the low-70s and there will be some cloud cover. We’ll see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon hours, so don’t worry. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-40s. Minor rain chances, mainly south of I-20, are present Wednesday. The slightly cooler highs will continue Wednesday as well.

Another warming trend begins Thursday and continues Friday ahead of our next cold front with highs returning to the low 80s in many areas. With a south breeze, moisture will also increase setting the stage for our next round of storms by the end of the week. Right now, Friday is the day to watch for the best chance of storms as the main cold front moves through. It looks like some severe weather will be possible with this but the greater chances appear to be north of the ArkLaTex.

