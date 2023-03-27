One person found shot on Fairfield Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting.

One person could be seen being loaded onto an ambulance on Fairfield Avenue directly across from the SPAR athletic facility at Baker Street.

Police on the scene confirmed he’d been shot. They also said he might have been the one behind the wheel of a car that was parked down the unfinished, dead-end street. A door was open and its lights still were on.

No suspect information released.

Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street at 8:32 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Four units responded.

Police dispatched four units to a shooting at the same location a minute later. That number has since grown to at least five.

And at 8:35 p.m., dispatch records show a report of gunfire on Marshall Street between westbound Interstate 20 and Franklin Street. While occurring about the same time, it was not immediately clear whether it’s related to the shooting at Fairfield at Baker.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

