Missing teen from Benton may be at boyfriend’s home in Shreveport

Breanna Gwin, 17(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing teenager.

Breanna Gwin, 17, was last seen March 26 leaving her home in Benton around 1 a.m. Gwin is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 250 lbs. Officials say Gwin may have been headed to her boyfriend’s home in Shreveport.

Anyone who may have seen Gwin should call detectives at 318-956-3418 or 318-965-2203.

