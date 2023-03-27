Man wanted for domestic abuse arrest after allegedly driving drunk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 44-year-old man is behind bars after an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Shreveport Police Department reported Monday, March 27 that Michael Williams, 44, was arrested March 24 during a traffic stop after being recognized as a man wanted for a domestic abuse battery case with strangulation.

Police say Williams is also believed to have been driving drunk.

