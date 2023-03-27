Getting Answers
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand in a civil trial Friday. (Source: Court TV/Pool via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 collision at one of the most upscale ski resorts in North America is expected to take the stand on Monday as the closely watched trial goes into its second week in Utah.

Attorneys said Friday that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, would likely testify first on Monday, before his attorneys rest and hand the courtroom over to Paltrow’s defense team to make their case. Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to call her two children — Moses and Apple — and a ski instructor who was present the day of the collision.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming she skied recklessly into him from behind, breaking four of his ribs and head trauma that post-accident manifested as post-concussion syndrome. Paltrow has countersued for $1 and attorney fees, alleging that Sanderson was at fault and veered into her from behind.

Polly Grasham, daughter of Terry Sanderson, testified Thursday in the Park City, Utah, trial. (Source: AP/Pool)

After Paltrow testified Friday that the collision began when Sanderson’s skis veered between her two legs, attorneys will likely question Sanderson on his recollections. Craig Ramon, the sole eyewitness of the crash, testified that he heard a loud scream and saw Paltrow hit Sanderson, causing his skis to fly up into the air before he plummeted down on the beginner run in a “spread eagle” position.

Attorneys will also likely question Sanderson on the post-concussion symptoms that medical experts and his doctors testified about last week. And Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to ask about his references to Paltrow’s fame and whether the lawsuit amounts to an attempt to exploit it.

Witness Greg Ramone said in court Tuesday he saw the actress crash hard into a man. (Source: Court TV/CNN)

Though the courtroom in Park City, Utah, was far from full throughout the first week of the trial, the case has emerged as the most closely watched celebrity trial since Johnny Depp took Amber Heard to court almost a year ago in Virginia. Clips of attorney outbursts and Paltrow’s Friday testimony have been cut and circulated widely on social media, while observers have debated the motivations on both sides to sustain the prolonged legal battle seven years after the collision.

The amount of money at stake for both sides pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multiyear lawsuit, private security detail and expert witness-heavy trial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

