Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Saturday's heavy winds led to a man losing his life outside his home. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man died after a tree fell directly on him during a windstorm in West Virginia, officials said.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the man was outside his home, trying to secure items from blowing away when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

Next-door neighbor Michael Leach was not home when it happened, but he said he’s heartbroken for the victim’s wife and family.

“Come to find out, you lose your life doing something that’s just a basic job or task that you do once a week. I hate hearing that for him,” Leach said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
4 people shot in Minden
BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of...
Shreveport man accused of murder in shooting that killed 1, wounded 5
One person was found shot at Fairfield Avenue at Baker Street in Shreveport on the night of...
One person found shot on Fairfield Avenue
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Orange cones and crime scene tape could be seen cordoning off an area near Joannes Street at...
Bossier City police investigate possible shooting

Latest News

4 injured at Minden Recreation Center
4 injured at Minden Recreation Center
1 possibly injured in Bossier shooting
1 possibly injured in Bossier shooting
14 injured, 1 shot over weekend in Shreveport
14 injured, 1 killed in shootings over weekend in Shreveport area
3 shootings in Shreveport, 1 arrest made
3 shootings in Shreveport, 1 arrest made
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Police: Shooter at Tennessee school dead