Head of school killed in Tennessee school shooting was Baton Rouge native

One of the victims was identified as a native of Baton Rouge.
By Lester Duhé and Michael Simoneaux
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The head of school killed in a shooting at a Tennessee elementary school on Monday, March 27, was from Baton Rouge, according to a family friend.

The head of school, Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, was among three adults and three 9-year-olds killed in the shooting at The Covenant School in the Nashville area, authorities said.

RELATED: LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

The family friend said Dr. Koonce went to University High Lab School and studied at LSU.

Dr. Koonce had been at The Covenant School for nearly seven years. Click here to read a letter from Dr. Koonce on the school’s website.

The child victims were identified by authorities as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The other two adult victims were identified by authorities as Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61.

The shooting suspect was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, a former student at the school, authorities said. They added the suspect was killed by law enforcement.

