Devin Myers’ killer sentenced

Shamichael Pearson, 19
By Jasmine Franklin and Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The teenager found guilty of murdering fellow teen and Huntington High basketball star, Devin Myers, was sentenced Monday, March 27.

Shamichael Pearson, 19, was found guilty of murder on March 9 after the jury deliberated for less than an hour. Pearson was given life in prison in connection with Myers’ death.

Back in March of 2022, Pearson shot and killed Myers in the Queensborough neighborhood. Myers was found dead on the street near his house one day after his 17th birthday. He was shot about 13 times in the back.

